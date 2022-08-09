Watch: Dia Mirza’s Son Calls Her ‘Mama’ For The First Time

Ever since Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, welcomed their first bundle of joy, Avyaan Azaad, to the family, the actress has been blessing our social media feeds with adorable posts of her beloved son. Recently, Dia took to Instagram to share a special moment from her motherhood journey with everyone as baby Avyaan called her “mama" for the first time.

In the video, Avyaan and Vaibhav could be seen basking in Mumbai’s breezy weather in their home’s balcony garden as the toddler turned to his mother, calling her “mama". Along with posting the cute video of Avyaan on her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza captioned the post writing, “He said “Mamma" for the first time yesterday."



For the unversed, Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February last year, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy on May 14.

On Avyaan’s first birthday this year, mommy Dia Mirza penned a heartfelt note detailing the complications her newborn underwent due to his premature birth. She wrote, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma."

Referring to him as a “warrior", the 40-year-old also added, “After you had gained strength and the weight you went back to the hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu, yet again, in Tarun Dudeja’s upcoming film, titled Dhak Dhak.

