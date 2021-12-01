Watch: Disha Patani Knows How to Have Fun on Set with Her Girl Gang, Actress Does 'Cute' Choreography

Disha Patani is known for her excellent dancing skills and she proved that she is a great dancer in her latest social media post. In a video clip, she is seen grooving to Nicki Minaj song High School (feat Lil Wayne) with her crew on a film set.

Disha dons a sporty look and dresses up in a blue crop top and leggings. Seems like she even choreographed the simple steps for her crew to follow for the reel video. She captioned the post as: “Girls on set (sic)."

Disha’s dancing coach Dimple Kotecha wrote in the comments section, “So cute and clean."

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Dimple, who has been teaching Disha dance for some years now and has collaborated with her on viral videos often, said about the actress, “She (Disha) changed my career graph and put me on the map as a personal trainer. We met on the set of a TVC shoot in 2017 where I had to teach her ballet in an hour. After that rehearsal and a two day shoot we started training together. We ended up doing some videos that she put up on Instagram. That started my journey in personal training."

Dimple said about Disha’s dancing skills and hard work, “She keeps pushing the bar higher to experiment with choreography and tells me to keep finding newer and more difficult things that are happening in life. She does not take her ability to be able to do choreography for granted. She is very knowledgeable about what suits her, be it outfit styling or how she is supposed to look or what kind of songs we do. She is very hard working and we train on her free days."

