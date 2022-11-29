Watch: Divya Shridhar Gets Surprise Baby Shower From Sevvanthi Co-Stars

Actress Divya Shridhar is a popular face in the South film and television industry. She is famous for her television serials like Maharasi, Kanmani, Keladi Kanmani and Akashadeepa. Now, Divya has entered another important phase in her life. She is all set to embrace motherhood soon. To celebrate this, the cast of her current TV show Sevvanthi planned a surprise baby shower for her. The team went to her place to give her blessings and gifts. Divya was overwhelmed by this gesture. She shared the clip on her official Instagram and wrote, “Feeling Blessed" in the caption.

Fans also loved the video. One of the users wrote, “Woow so nice, and feels good to see this. You deserve this Divya lots of happiness on the way for you to stay blessed and happy." While another commented, “May God bless you and the baby with an abundance of happiness and great health. Congratulations."

A few days back, Divya shared a video with her baby bump and ultrasound report to confirm the news of her pregnancy. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote: “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright."

Divya tied the knot with her Keladi Kanmani co-star Arnav Amjat in an intimate affair. This is her second marriage. Recently, the duo bought a new house together. Divya also has a 6-year-old child from her previous marriage.

On the work front, the actress is currently seen in the Tamil language family drama television series Sevvanthi. Apart from Divya, the show also features Raaghav and Nithin Iyer in the lead roles. The series, which premiered on July 11 this year, airs from Monday to Saturday at 12:30 PM on Sun TV and is also available on SUN NXT.

