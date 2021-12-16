Watch: Esha Gupta Makes a Strong Case for a Fit Bod and Floral Bikini

Esha Gupta calls herself ‘Earth Advocate’ in her Instagram bio. The actress-model who combines yoga and boxing, among other things and looks like a goddess with her perfectly toned body. Who would look at Esha, clad in bikinis, posing on sunlit beaches without feeling a tinge of envy? Her ideal body makes one daydream about their next beachside escape.

It may be getting cold in many parts of the world, but Esha’s universe is still warm and sunny.She continues to update her beachside wardrobe and it is only fair that she does. Also a fan of mirror selfies, Esha recorded herself with Up and Down by Doja Cat playing in the backdrop.Known for her unapologetic sense of style, Esha picks a floral printed bikini set to flaunt her supremely exemplary figure. She left her long locks in their natural form and wore a delicate pendant in the Instagram clip.

Take a look:

Not long ago, Esha set the temperature soaring with her topless photo on Instagram. She was seen basking in the warmth of the brightly shining sun in a balcony. The actress flaunted her stunning bare back and left her hair open in natural waves. A pair of lightly washed denims made for her OOTD. “Love today. Love Tomorrow,”read her message alongside the images.

Esha captioned one of her favourite throwbacks as, “Been a while.” Just like that she wore a multicoloured and patterned swimwear and nailed the look. Long uncombed mane and a sassy bite of the lip completed the beach-ready look for Esha.

She never forgets her Sun Protection Factor aka SPF before heading out. On one occasion, Esha wore a mint-grey bandeau style cropped bralette and a black bikini bottom. Her layers - a crisp white oversized shirt. Finally a pair of black sunnies and chic hoops for earrings and Esha was ready to click a mirror selfie.

Esha plays the role of Officer Aditi Amre in the web series Nakaab streaming on MX player

