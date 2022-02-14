Watch: Ex-Bharathi Kannamma Lead Roshni Haripriyan Dances to Kacha Badam Song

Roshni Haripriyan, who earlier played the female lead on Tamil daily soap Barathi Kannamma, has become the latest celeb to jump onto the viral Kacha Badam trend. The actor has shared a video in which she is dancing to the tunes of the viral song. Kacha Badam has become increasingly popular on the internet.

Roshni impressed netizens with her moves in a yellow top and jeans near a swimming pool. She danced with full energy and her fans are appreciating her in the comment section of the post. The video has garnered over 2 lakh views on Instagram.

The Kacha Badam song was sung and popularised by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal. It all started when someone recorded Bhuban’s unique way of selling peanuts on the streets and shared it on the internet back in November 2021. However, he has become an overnight sensation on social media after his video went viral on Instagram. He recently collaborated with Amit Dhull, Nisha Bhatt for a viral Haryanvi remix of the song.

Bhuban was also felicitated by West Bengal police for his peppy song. He is reportedly shooting for a song with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The song will be out on February 19.

Talking about Roshni Haripriyan, she left Barathi Kannamma last year after reportedly bagging the opportunity to act in films. However, the reports turned out to be false. The actor is participating in the cooking-based reality show Cooku with Comali season 3 as one of the cooks. The show is airing on Star Vijay and is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

