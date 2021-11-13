Watch: Fan Offers Sara Ali Khan Vada Pav, She Happily Accepts; Netizens Love Gesture

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is loved one by and all on the Internet. Her simple and traditional avatar in real life has earned her the image of being humble and down to earth. Recently, Sara drew attention with a public outing with Uri star Vicky Kaushal. While on this outing, she was accosted by a fan, who offered her vada pav, which Sara happily accepted. This entire exchange was recorded on a video which is now posted online by Viral Bhayani. The video is getting thousands of views.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is sitting in her car as Vicky Kaushal crosses the road to reach his car. A fan, meanwhile, offers her Vada Pav. Sarah happily takes it after thanking the fan. This video of Sarah is going viral on social media and garnering a lot of compliments. People are peppering the comments section with remarks such as “Sara is so simple" and “Sara is so sweet". The video has no doubt captured the hearts of people differently.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who divorced when Sara was young. She debuted with the movie Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and will be seen next in the movie ‘The Immortal Ashwathama’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sara and Vicky will be sharing the screen for the first time in the movie. Apart from this, she has another upcoming movie titled ‘Atrangi Re’ directed by Anand L. Rai which stars Akshay Kumar and South superstar Dhanush. The movie will be released on an OTT platform.

