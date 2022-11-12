Watch: Fan Tears up While Meeting Nora Fatehi, Hugs and Touches her Feet

We have been hooked on Nora Fatehi’s on-fire dance moves ever since she made her official entry into Bollywood. The actor-dancer has sizzled her way into the hearts of many with her scintillating performances. Nora’s fame and success have skyrocketed over the years, inspiring many budding dancers as well. Recently, the actress-dancer met with a fan on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The woman, overwhelmed upon meeting her favourite star, couldn’t stop her tears and broke down in front of Nora. The video of the short interaction has touched social media users.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped the emotional viral clip on his Instagram handle. “Nora Fatehi with her big fan Tanya Mamta Mittal," read the caption. The caption further reveals that the woman is a dance choreographer herself. She even runs her dance school named Tanya Music School.

Advertisement

The now-viral video captured Nora and Tanya in the same frame embracing one another. Unable to believe her eyes, a star-struck Tanya broke down into a pool of tears, bawling like a child. Meanwhile, Nora, taking into account her fan’s overwhelming emotions, left no stone unturned to comfort her, stroking her head.

Asking Tanya’s name, Nora urged her admirer not to cry. They shared a short yet sweet interaction where the dancing icon inquired whether Tanya is fond of dancing to which the latter nodded her head in agreement. The video concluded with the two ladies exchanging a heart-hand gesture and Tanya touching Nora’s feet with sheer adoration.

The video has struck a chord with social media users and they have reacted to Nora’s kind words and gestures most sweetly. “Nora has a heart of gold. She is so sweet and down to earth," praised one user. “Such a great person," noted another. “So cute Noraaaa," dropped a third fan.

Advertisement

Nora has delivered some groovy dance numbers in several noteworthy Bollywood films. She recently got featured in the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God, in the song Manike. Nora also acts as a judge in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 10, airing on Colors TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here