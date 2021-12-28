Watch: Farah Khan pokes fun at Karan Johar for ‘wearing a parachute’

Producer and director Farah Khan has shared a video of filmmaker Karan Johar wherein he is seen in a new avatar as he was wearing oversized activewear. She poked fun at his look in an Instagram video. In the clip, Farah was off-camera and asked Karan to explain his look to his fans. Karan described that he was wearing an “oversized silhouette, it’s oversized, baggy, athleisure."

“Now, it is oversized and that’s the new thing. Any other tips, please contact me because you need desperate help," Karan told Farah.

Farah then turned the camera towards actress Janhvi Kapoor and asked her if she had anything to say about Karan’s look. However, Janhvi refused to comment.

The video further shows that Karan asked Janhvi, “Is this oversized enough for you?" To which Janhvi replies, “No, you are looking really chic in uber athleisure yourself." Karan then says that he and Janhvi are ‘very fashionable people’ which forces Farah to cut him off and end the video.

Farah has shared the video saying that “Karan is in his office wearing a parachute".

Karan’s fans appreciated his experiment with a new dress. One of the users commented, “Sir you are looking very dashing in this outwear." Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. The video has received over 3.5 lakh views on Instagram.

Karan is all set to return in the role of a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is expected to be released on February 10, 2023.

According to media reports, Farah and Karan have come together for the film Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar is responsible for directing the film and Farah Khan will be choreographing the songs of the movie.

