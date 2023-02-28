A massive fire broke out on the sets of the film Acharya on February 27. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his celebrity son Ram Charan shared screen space for the first time in the film. The set was built by art producer Suresh Selvarajan and cost approximately 25 crore. The extravagant Acharya film set was erected near Kokapet Lake, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

One of the most special features of the film set was the artificial, mini-temple town, Dharmasthali. The grand temple structure was constructed within the premises of the Acharya set itself. Unfortunately, Dharmasthali was completely engulfed in flames. A video of the blazing fire soon surfaced on the Internet, grabbing the eyeballs.

Upon receiving the information about the fire outbreak, firefighters reportedly arrived at the location almost immediately. Although the actual cause of the fire is still shrouded in mystery, reports have claimed that someone present on the set was smoking a cigarette on that day. After the person threw away the cigarette butt, the entire place was up in flames. A short circuit is also suspected to be the reason for the sudden eruption.

Earlier, according to a report by ETimes, Acharya cinematographer Thiru in a series of Twitter threads, explained why the film team decided to build such a grand set for the movie. An excerpt from what he tweeted read, “… In the name Dharmasthali, the word that stands out is ‘Dharma’. Dharma is not about selfless giving or universal love. It’s about co-existence and tolerance."

Lauding Acharya filmmaker Koratala Siva, the cinematographer praised him for his vivid imagination. “Dharmasthali is a place that embodies this and much more… That’s what Acharya stands for. Both as a film and also as a person.Hats off to Koratala Siva for imagining a wonderful film" he said, as cited by ETimes.

Despite having an opulent backdrop with powerful performances from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya failed to pull in the crowd at the theatres. Released on April 29, last year, the action-drama minted only a few hundred crores at the box office.

