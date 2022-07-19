Watch: First Look Teaser of Vishnu Manchu’s Ginna First Introduces Crew

The first look of Ginna, the upcoming Telugu film starring Vishnu Manchu, was released on social media recently. The film is set to also feature Sunny Leone, Paayal Rajput, and Vennela Kishore Raghu Babu, among others.

The movie is billed as an action-comedy entertainer and has created huge expectations among fans. The film has been directed by Eeshaan Surya and the story has been penned by Kona Venkat.

The first look shows a one-and-a-half-minute teaser introducing the crew on the film sets awaiting the arrival of the lead actor, Vishnu Manchu.

Chota K Naidu handled the cinematography, while Anup Rubens composed the soundtrack. The film’s choreography was created by Prabhudeva, Prem Rakshit, and Ganesh Acharya.

Fans shared their thoughts and appreciation for the movie in the comment section. A user said, “All the best bro from Pan Indian fans of the world," with another saying, “All the very best to Vishnu Sir, Seshu Garu & the Entire Team of Ginna Bhai."

Some users also criticised the movie on social media. One user said, “Telugu Industry earned a very good name in the north in recent times, this one movie is enough to spoil all that good fame," with another saying, “Imagine Vishnu talking to Hindi media for promotions in North, Feast for trollers is coming soon."

The actor, who is often the target of trolls, was recently in discussions when he shared a pic with Genelia D’Souza from the 2007 hit film Dhee. Trolls took a dig at the actor on the social media platform Twitter.

The user mocked his acting profession, claiming that nothing has changed since his success. Aside from performing, another user advised him to focus on the responsibilities assigned to him by Telugu Film Industry employees.

