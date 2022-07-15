Watch: First Teaser of Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargirathu is Here

Tamil Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is currently busy with his upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargirathu. The makers recently unveiled the first teaser of the most awaited film of the year. The 2-minute teaser gives an introduction of all the characters and is named ‘The Stars Of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’. The movie will showcase the politics behind love and also explores themes beyond gender stereotypes.

Natchathiram Nagargirathu, touted to be a romantic drama features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan as the lead pair. It is known that Dushara will feature the character of Rene in the film. Meanwhile, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabeer Kallarakkal will be seen playing crucial roles.

Advertisement

Kishor Kumar handled the cinematography for the film and the music has been composed by Tenma.

The shooting of the movie was wrapped up in January and now it is in the final stages of post-production. Viewers are very much excited about the movie. The film is expected to be released this year but the date is not confirmed yet.

Speaking of the maverick filmmaker, Pa Ranjith has finalised his next project with Vikram. The film, named Chiyaan 61, will mark the 23rd production of Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The filming of the movie is expected to go on the floor next month.

Pa Ranjith’s latest outing Sarpatta Parambarai emerged as a blockbuster hit and following this, fans of the director have high expectations from Natchathiram Nagargirathu.

The popular filmmaker made his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry in 2012 with the romantic comedy Attakathi. He has directed many commercially successful movies including Madras, Kabali, and Kaala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.