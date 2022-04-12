Watch: Gangajal Actress Kranti Redkar’s Funny Video Goes Viral

Marathi Actress Kranti Redkar, who often shares funny videos on Instagram, has shared yet another video which has left her fans in slits. Her latest video on Instagram has garnered over one lakh views and her followers are sharing funny comments on the video.

In the video she informed that she went for an event and after returning from there she notices that one of her earrings is broken. She also realised that despite clicking photos with hundreds of people wearing only one earring no one told her about it. Then she says that after posting the video many will comment that “I was going to tell you." She has captioned the video, “Karma?"

Her followers are also sharing funny comments on this video. One of her fans wrote, “You are very cute…I love to watch your reels." One fan reminded her that such an incident has happened with her. “You wore different slippers by mistake," commented one user. Another wrote that you always have confusion with your earrings.

The actress has shared a lot of funny reels on the photo sharing platform earlier too. One of them is a video where she shows that she has a pimple on her face and pimples also appear on her face during festival only. The caption of the video read “Dear, hormones, quit playing games with my face."

Fans also shared their comments on the same problem and the video received more than 2.5 lakh views.

Kranti is a known name in the Marathi television and film industry as an actress and singer. She made her debut with Marathi film Sun Asavi Ashi in 2004. She gained popularity for her song Komdi Palali in the film Jatra:Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad in 2005.

The actress has also acted in a couple of Hindi television shows like Chittod ki Rani and Simply Sapne. She also acted in Prakash Jha’s Gangajal in 2003. In 2014 she made her directorial debut in Marathi industry with the film Kaakan.

