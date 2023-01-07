Watch: Gauahar Khan Shares Glimpses From Her Date Night With Husband Zaid Darbar

Model-turned-actress Gauahar Khan is currently over the moon, expecting the arrival of her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The 39-year-old seems to be basking in joy as she and Zaid prepare to welcome their first baby. Gauahar, who often drops mushy pictures with her life partner on social media, recently enjoyed a ‘special date night’ with the love of her life. The Bigg Boss fame actress shared glimpses of their get-together on her official Instagram handle and her radiant pregnancy glow totally unmissable.

“Date nights are special… Ma sha Allah," Gauhar captioned her Instagram reel video. Along with the post, she also used hashtags #justYOUandME, tagging her significant other.

Advertisement

In the lovely collage of photos, the star couple was captured twinning in black, posing for the camera while sporting smiles on their faces. Gauahar was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, which she teamed up with an uber-chic brow-chequered jacket to beat the cold. The mom-to-be rounded off her date night look with a pair of white sandals and a simple gold necklace, keeping her hair open.

Zaid was dressed in a black, full-sleeved sweatshirt, coupled with a pair of greyish-black denim jeans and uber-cool white sneakers.

Advertisement

The Begum Jaan actress flaunted her baby bump as she cradled her belly affectionately. In another picture embedded within the video, Gauahar clicked a selfie with her partner inside a car. There, she donned a black-and-white printed shirt, while Zaid matched his wife’s avatar and opted for a small-print chequered tee.

Gauahar’s fans were quick to shower the Bollywood stunner with adoration. “U guys are cute… Waiting for the next cutie coming your way!!!!!," exclaimed one user. “Masha Allah… Allah hamesha khush rakhey (May God always keep you happy)," prayed another well-wisher. “Enjoy each and every moment," chimed in a third.

Advertisement

Gauahar announced her pregnancy in a funny Instagram post on December 20, 2022. The animated reel revealed the actress and Zaid as cartoon figures as they savoured a bike ride. Soon, a sidecar emerges where toys and baby accessories were kept, indicating the arrival of the couple’s newborn kid.

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid in December 2020 in an extravagant marriage ceremony. The actress skyrocketed in popularity after her stint at Bigg Boss season 7. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She also made short appearances in films like Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here