Watch: Geeta Kapur Teases Terence Lewis as He Welcomes Nora Fatehi on India's Best Dancer 2

Be it the song ‘Dilbar’,’Muqabla’,’O Saki Saki’, Nora Fatehi has entertained the audience with her sizzling moves and phenomenal belly dance. Recently, choreographer Terence Lewis was left jaw dropped in one of the promos of India’s Best Dancer season 2 when he saw Nora Fatehi showcase her belly dancing skills. Nora and actress Divya Khosla Kumar recently paid a visit on the sets of India’s Best Dancer season 2.Judge Geeta Kapur playfully teased Lewis saying, "Arey muh to band karo uncle" and "Uske liye Maniesh hai" referring to the anchor Maniesh Paul when the choreographer was welcoming Nora. Audience was left in peals of laughter.

Later we see that Terence accompanies Nora to the stage but doesn't accompany Malaika Arora. Grabbing the opportunity Geeta again teased him that he has accompanied Nora but did not escort Malaika. Suppressing a smile, Terence said to Malaika that he was so distracted by Malaika’s dress that he eventually forgot to walk with her.

Nora was dressed in blue outfit while Malaika was dressed in silver.

When Malaika asked Nora that if he missed Terence, Nora replied that yes he missed him. "It always feels good to dance with a professional artist." Hearing this Terence held the hands of Nora to which Malaika and Geeta held their hands jokingly saying that,’Chal hum donon haath pakadtey hain behen’. Anchor Maniesh also joined Malaika and Geeta.

The promo ends with a confused Terence left to decide to choose between a sweet dish prepared by one of the ladies, presumably the mother of a contestant and a pastry brought by Nora.

Nora was recently seen shaking a leg in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. The song has crossed more than 9 crore views on youtube in just 2 weeks.

