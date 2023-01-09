Watch: Geetha Bharathi Bhat's Surprising Performance on Super Queen

The Indian audience loves reality shows, especially when it comes to dance programmes. And it stands true for all languages. Recently, on Zee Kannada, Super Queen, which celebrates women, received lots of love and appreciation from fans. The reality show premiered on a leading Kannada general entertainment channel on November 19, alongside other reality shows such as Comedy Khiladigalu and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

With the reality show’s grand premiere approaching, ten female television celebrities will appear as contestants on the new show. Super Queen contestants included Rashmi Prabhakar, Aishwarya Shindogi, Chandrakala Moha, Apoorva Shri, Rekha Menon, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Rajini, Gabriela Smith, and VJ Hemalatha.

Recently, Geetha Bharathi Bhat performed the character of Yakshagana and received much love from the judges as well as the fans. Later, she also posted a bunch of pictures in the same attire and wrote, “Blessed! This was a lifetime experience. Thanking the whole team for this opportunity. Trained and Composed by Bhagavata, Shankar Balekudri ji. Was fun learning from the little bundle of sheer talent Samruddhi and her Dad. Watch now on Zee Kannada!"

The reality show is judged by film stars Vijay Raghavendra and Rachitha Ram. Rachitha was previously seen as a Drama Juniors season 3 judge. Vijay Raghavendra, on the other hand, had participated in the Dance Karnataka Dance series.

