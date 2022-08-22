Watch: Hilarious Promo Of New Marathi TV Show Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi

Marathi serial Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi is all set to hit the small screen from September 15 on Zee Marathi. The show will air Monday to Saturday at 21:00 hours. Zee Marathi has devised an out-of-the-box idea to promote this show.

They have collected a list of comments from their Instagram posts. These comments are actually advertisements encouraging users to contact them for sure-shot solutions to problems. Titeeksha’s character can help people in a similar way. She has the power of premonition and can guess the unpleasant situation to happen. She can help people avoid those situations.

Zee Marathi has tried to promote Titeeksha’s character with this method. In the promo of Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi, everyone believes Titeeksha is the cause of their problems. Titeeksha tries to explain her side but in vain. It is then that a priest explains to everyone that Titeeksha is blessed.

Zee Marathi shared a total of four different posts with these lines. Users have loved the unique idea of promoting the serial. One wrote that he loved the creativity shown by the channel. Users also gave other hilarious promotional ideas to makers. The audience wrote that channel’s PR team is on fire. Others commented laughing emoticons.

Apart from this serial, Titeeksha has been a part of projects like Vaastu Rahasya, Shabaash Mithu, Jayanti and others. Her acting was applauded in each of her ventures.

