Watch How Grammy-Nominated K-Pop Group BTS Helped Reporter After He Tripped On The Red Carpet

BTS may have provided a sense of calm and happiness to many of their fans with their soulful music but it can also be said that the members are real lifesavers. A recent video doing rounds on the internet shows the time when the seven members of the Grammy-nominated band saved a reporter interviewing them on the red carpet.

The incident happened minutes before the septet were to go live for an interview while they were at the American Music Awards (AMAs) red carpet in November 2021. Reporter George Pennacchio had shared what happened in a tweet posted on November 22, 2021. It read, “BTS to the rescue. About 10 minutes before I was set to interview BTS, I stumbled on our platform at The American Music Awards and fell to the floor. Thank you, BTS for picking me up and then doing a fun interview!"

The tweet came with a picture showing rescued George posing with dapper-looking BTS members: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, j-Hope, and RM. A video of the incident is now being widely shared by BTS Army that is lauding their favourite artists. The video shows George tripping right in front of BTS, and the seven members quickly springing into action as they lifted him up. Jimin, Taehyung, Jin, and RM were the ones who responded immediately while Suga, Jungkook, and j-Hope were quite shocked to comprehend what had happened. Sharing their reaction to the footage, one user commented, “He fell at 11:00 and Jimin was picking him up at 10:58 like he was quick with it.”

Another BTS fan commented,"Had it been any of the members they would’ve been on top of him laughing. They are too precious and beautiful for this world."

One fan noticed, “You can tell Jimin wanted to laugh so hard!"

BTS won Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop Duo/Group Award at the AMAs last year and even performed their hit single Butter.

