Watch: How Rs 11 Lakh Paithani Saree For Winner of Maha Minister is Made

The 11 lakh worth of Paithani saree, which will be given to the winner of the new season of the popular Zee Marathi reality game show Maha Minister has been the major highlight this year. Now, with much curiosity about the saree, a fascinating video has been shared online that shows why the saree is worth the price.

The clip was shared on the official Instagram page of Zee Marathi and has since been viewed more than 50,000 times. At the beginning of the video, several workers were seen operating a weaving machine. Subsequently, it shows a girl being taught to make the design on the saree.

Advertisement

The video sheds light on the hard work and talent that goes behind the Paithani saree. But, what is more interesting is that the saree has been weaved by specially-abled people who lost their jobs in the pandemic. Even in the clip, at one point, two workers can be seen communicating in sign language.

As per a statement by the host of Maha Minister Aadesh Bandekar, he went to the Yeola town of Maharashtra to know more about the unique saree. Mesmerised after witnessing the process, Bandekar shared that he could see the workers using gestures to express their elation.

He added that he was lucky enough to see the artwork himself and the creativity that is required to make it. Bandekar further highlighted that Rs 11 lakh will be used to pay the specially-abled workers.

The saree has been priced so high also because it has a gold zari border and has diamonds embossed on it.

Earlier, Bandekar responded to trolls, who said that gifting such an expensive saree was a waste of money. He highlighted that the saree was woven by people, who could not speak properly and said that he was happy they were receiving wages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.