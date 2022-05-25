Watch: Hruta Durgule Hopes on ‘What’s in My Bag’ Trends

Popular Marathi face Hruta Durgule currently has a series of projects in her kitty. She is one of the handful of actors who rose to prominence quickly owing to their exceptional talent and captivating demeanour. The actor also boasts a huge fan following, and her admirers are always keen to know the little details about her.

Recently, Hruta appeared in a YouTube video following a trend that pretty much every female celebrity has done. The challenge is called– What’s in my bag. It is a well-known fact that every woman, whether she is a celebrity or a regular college girl, carries the world in their bags, and why not. Taking up the challenge, Hruta, too, gave us a little glimpse of what she carries inside her bag.

The video opens with Hruta’s usual grin. After introducing herself, she says that since she has to go on a 12-hour shoot schedule daily, she has to carry some essentials in a bag. The actor then shows her tote bag with some colourful prints and then dives inside it. The first thing she pulls out is her makeup bag.

The actress also keeps her phone charger and a power bank, which you can practically find in every human being’s bag. She also keeps a diary to note details of her shoot and other important things. The last thing in Hruta’s bag is another pouch, which has a perfume bottle, a facewash and a hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently essaying the role of Deepika Deshpande in the show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which airs on Zee Marathi. Apart from this, she is all set to mark her Marathi movie debut with Ravi Jadhav’s directorial Ananya. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 15. She also has Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3 in the pipeline.

