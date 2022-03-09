Watch: Huma Qureshi Posts ROFL Clips on How Farah Khan Bosses Around Young Directors

Filmmaker Farah Khan is a sass queen, and she seems to be a pro at bossing around younger filmmakers too. A couple of candid videos shared by actor Huma Qureshi on her Instagram Stories showcased how Farah treated Punit Malhotra as they all sat down to have fun and enjoy some cake. In the clip, Farah is seen seated like a boss and is getting a foot massage from Punit. In another video, she is seen throwing a spoon at him as he mistakenly forgets to give her a fork to eat the cake.

Posting the first clip, Huma wrote, “Happy Women’s Day Farah Khan Kunder, Love from your fave masseuse Punit Malhotra." Huma had picked the best background music for the video. Any guesses? The actor had used a verse from the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi song. The video appeared even funnier as the lyrics ‘rishto ki puja jahan ho aadar bado ka wahan ho (Relationships thrive where elders are respected)’ played in the background, while Punit was ging Farah a foot massage and was simply lounged on a sofa, scrolling through her phone.

Huma shared another video that showcased the “susheel boy" Punit cutting a cake with a cake knife. “Punit Malhotra serving us some cake, Farah Khan Kunder is training him for marriage," the caption read.

Punit is then seen handing over a plate of cake to Farah along with a spoon. However, she throws the spoon at him and asks for a fork instead, the young director follows the instructions. Huma added that Farah was throwing the spoon at him as he forgot the fork, in the caption the actor even added a hashtag that read - newbrideissues.

For this clip, Huma used the song Jag Soona Soona Lage from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om, in the background.

