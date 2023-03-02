Cine lovers are already excited about the release of the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Now, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have released a BTS video showing the cast having fun on the film sets. Lyca Productions tweeted an amusing video that showed the team having a good time while creating PS1 and PS2. The video provided a brief look into the filmmaking process. The video also shows Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram sharing a few amusing moments at an interview before Ponniyin Selvan 1.

While tweeting the video, the production house wrote, “A tiny glimpse into all the fun the team had while making PS1 and PS2! PS2 in theatres worldwide from April 28."

Before this, the makers also revealed the release date and a poster on Twitter. The release date of “Ponniyin Selvan: II" was announced on Twitter by the movie’s producers, IMAX Corporation and Lyca Productions. Lyca Productions has asked audiences to “once more lose themselves" in Ponniyin Selvan’s opulence. The social media post announced that Ponniyin Selvan: II would be released internationally in IMAX theatres. A staggering Rs 482.70 crores were collected at the box office by Ponniyin Selvan: I in gross worldwide ticket counters.

While tweeting this, the team wrote, “Immerse yourself into the world of PS once again in the grandeur of IMAX! Come live this epic experience in IMAX THEATERS worldwide from April 28."

According to reports, the makers of the highly-anticipated PS 2 are set for the grand launch of the trailer and audio on April 5. The occasion is anticipated to occur in Chennai and will adhere to a similar format as the previous instalment. The release date for the audio and trailer is soon to receive official confirmation.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play Nandini, Trisha will play Kundavai, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan and Jayam Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman in the upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The cast will also include Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

AR Rahman will provide the soundtrack for the film which is being directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. After the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1, fans are excited to hear Rahman’s upcoming chart-topping songs.

