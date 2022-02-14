Watch: In Silver Saree, With Thick Long Braids, Urvashi Rautela Dances To Kajra Re

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela, who was seen as a judge on the stage of Miss Universe 2021, is once again winning hearts on Instagram with her latest look. The actor has shared several reels, flaunting her fabulously sequined white and silver saree with a long braid. She has paired her beautiful saree with diamond jewellery.

Instagram:

In one of her reels, Urvashi shook a leg to the tunes of Kacha Badam. In another reel, she danced to the iconic Kajra Re song.

Advertisement

Urvashi’s fashion statement always stands out, but her thick braid, coupled with the entire look, is taking the internet by storm. While posting the reels on Instagram, Urvashi asked her followers in the caption if they liked her braids. Her video has received thousands of likes and comments. Urvashi wore this outfit to attend her best friend’s wedding.

Instagram:

She gave a surprise visit to her school best friend’s wedding. Her friend, while meeting with Urvashi, revealed how she had not changed one bit. “I am thankful she came to my wedding and has made my day. Urvashi may have achieved great recognition but she has not changed for me even today. Even today when we meet, she laughs openly and has maintained this friendship."

According to a news portal, Urvashi has created a record of having the longest and thickest Indian braid till her feet. Recently, the actor attended the Arab Fashion Week as a showstopper in Rs 40 crore real gold and diamond outfits.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. The actor is set to appear in Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role and a bilingual thriller, Black Rose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.