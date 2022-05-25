Watch: In The Gray Man Trailer, Dhanush Appears in Slick Action Sequence

Dhanush’s much-awaited Hollywood film, The Gray Man, has become the centre of attraction. The film, on Monday, got a Twitter emoji and has been doing the rounds on the internet since then. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Netflix dropped the film’s trailer on Twitter, something Dhanush fans were eagerly looking forward to and now just can’t keep calm about.

The trailer begins with a face-off between actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush can be seen making a stylish appearance. The actor is also seen in a slick action sequence.

The first look of Dhanush from his Hollywood debut movie was revealed last month. The actor looked dapper in a suit, perched atop a car with blood on one side of his face.

The film, directed by the Russo Brothers, is packed with some heavy-duty action sequences.

If you are unversed, Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony Russo — are best known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. And, The Gray Man is said to be the highest-grossing film by the makers.

In addition to Dhanush, Ryan, and Chris, the spy thriller ensembles the cast of Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the plot of the film revolves around a former CIA operative Court Gentry. Shot in the picturesque locations of the United States, Prague, France, and the Czech Republic, the screenplay has been provided by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

The film, produced by Netflix, will have a limited theatrical release on July 15 and it will be available for streaming OTT on July 22.

