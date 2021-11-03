Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Yohani for Manike Mage Hithe Instagram Reel

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on social media in which she can been dancing for a reels video with Sri Lankan sensation Yohani, whose song Manike Mage Hithe is trending on social media for a few months. Incidentally, Jacqueline has her roots in Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline and Yohani dance freestyle on the viral song as they also throw in the Paani Paani song hook step. Jacqueline looks stunning in a white saree which she wears with a ruffled blouse.

Sharing the video on social media, Jacqueline wrote, “When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her. This song is love (sic)."

On the work front, Jacqueline is shooting for Ram Setu, opposite Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It has also been announced that Yohani’s song Manike Mage Hithe will feature in director Indra Kumar’s Thank God. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Yohani will be singing a Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe, which will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the Hindi song are penned by Rashmi Virag.

Yohani said at the time, “I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film. I am looking forward to visiting India soon."

