Watch: Jacquline Lydia Rants About Extreme Workout Regimen

Tamil actress-anchor Jacquline Lydia, who has featured in notable films like Kolamavu Kokila and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, has established a name for herself in the Tamil film industry. An active user of social media, Jacquline often shares glimpses of her travel escapades and pictures where she is seen enjoying herself with her friends.

Recently, the actress dropped a workout video on Instagram where she is seen ranting about the strict exercises given to her by her gym trainer. The latter seemed to record the hilarious video.

Jacquiline shared the short clip in which she is seen in her gym wear, sitting on the floor. The actress was dressed in a simple black tee with a pair of black and white track pants. Her white cap complemented Jacquiline’s gym wear.

From the video, it seemed that she was exhausted from rigorous training. The video has gone viral in no time.

In the hilarious clip, the Thaenmozhi B.A. actor shared her brutal workout regime, as instructed by her gym trainer Jeeva. “I can’t. I’m vomiting. You can’t breathe. Can’t wake up for 3 days. Such a pain. All the bowels are burning," said Jacquline in the video.

Earlier, the actress shared her weight loss journey on social media. Jacquline revealed that she had put on some extra kgs. However with regular exercise, she managed to lose her weight. Fans had showered praises for her dedication.

Although Jacquline started her career as an anchor, she rose to fame with the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring opposite popular South actor Nayanthara. Currently, the actor has shifted gears and is focusing on her new YouTube Channel named Jack and Chill where she posts fun vlogs of travel getaways with friends and family.

