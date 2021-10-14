Watch: Jugal Hansraj Dancing to 'Aankhein Khuli' Song Will Bring Back Mohabbatein Memories

In the multi-starrer movie ‘Mohabbatein’, actor Jugal Hansraj impressed fans with his acting. Now, two decades after its release, he took all his fans on a nostalgic ride. A video has gone viral on Instagram that shows Jugal grooving to the song of Mohabbatein. The video which is bringing an instant smile to everyone’s face shows the actor performing an impromptu gig on ‘Aankhein Khuli’ song while on sets for another shoot.

Jugal Hansraj was dressed in formal attire. He broke into the iconic hook step of the song. Soon, he admitted that he forgot the rest of the choreography.

Jugal also asked others to join while trying to recreate the exact same steps as the movie. Others present at the sets cheered him on.

Mohabbatein, the multi-starrer movie that has Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles, was released on October 27, 2000. The movie also starrred Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

In the film, Jugal Hansraj played the character of Sameer, a college student who also works as a part-time waiter at a local cafe.

The songs of the movie were hit among fans. Almost all the the songs of Mohabbatein are still loved by the audience. The story of the film revolves around a strict principal of Gurukul who does not believe in love and forbids his students from following their hearts. Things take a turn when a music teacher challenges his authority.

At age of just 10 years, Jugal Hansraj made his debut as a child actor in the film ‘Masoom’. With ‘Aa Gale Lag Jaa’ he got his first break at the age of 21 starring opposite Urmila Matondkar. He was last seen in 2016 released ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’

