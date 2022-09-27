Watch: Kajal Aggarwal Visits Tirumala Temple With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has shown her acting prowess in films like Magadheera, Acharya, Hey Sinamika, and Sita. The actress, an active user of social media, often drops adorable snaps with her 5-month-old son Neil Kitchlu on Instagram making netizens go aww. Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu became proud parents in April this year.

Besides gracing our feed with her on-fleek style quotient, and serene family pictures, Kajal also seems to be spiritual at heart. Recently, the actress and her husband Gautam visited the revered Tirumala Tirupathi temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.

NTV Entertainment captured the duo at the Tirumala temple and shared the video on their YouTube channel. Check it here:

The video reveals the power couple exiting from the golden gates of the temple. Kajal sported subtle makeup, wearing a green kurta and orange scarf. Gautam, on the other hand, put on a white kurta-pyjama set, draping a holy red cloth around his neck.

They walked together flashing smiles at the shutterbugs carrying the holy tirtha prasad of the Tirumala temple in their hands. The pair stopped for a few clicks and interacted with the paparazzi. Kajal also seemed patient enough while clicking selfies with her fans. She even spoke the perfect Telegu while speaking with the paparazzo.

The actress revealed on camera that she was in Andhra Pradesh for the filming of her next film Indian 2. For the unversed, Kajal took a year-long break from acting after her pregnancy. Indian 2 will be her comeback film post giving birth to Neil.

Helmed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 action entertainer Indian. Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Hassan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nedumudi Venu, Indian 2 is produced under the banners of Lyca Productions.

According to reports, about 70% shooting of the film has been completed. The makers of Indian 2 might soon announce the release date of the action drama.

