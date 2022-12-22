Watch: Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji Take Tanuja to her Lonavala Home After 8 Months

Actress and sister Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji have finally taken mother and veteran actress Tanuja to her Lonavla house after eight months. Tanisha shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday with glimpses of their reactions as they showed their mother the revamped house. The clip began with a few people standing near the gate of the house waiting for the trio. A red ribbon hung in front of the entrance gate of the house.

The mother and daughters trio soon arrived along with her dogs. They cut the ribbon while smiling and raised their hands as they celebrated the moment. Pushing the door, they walked together through the driveway.

Before entering the house, Tanuja took off her slippers followed by Kajol and Tanishaa. The veteran actress then bowed and touched the floor to show respect for the house and her daughters did the same as they entered the renovated premises. As the camera panned to Tanishaa and Kajol, they were seen hugging as they adored the new changes in the house.

For the day, Tanuja opted for a black printed kurta paired with an orange dupatta. Kajol donned a casual green top and beige pants while Tanishaa went for orange ethnic wear.

She added the song Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar crooned by Chitra Singh and Jagjit Singh as the audio of the song.

The caption of the post read: “And so we finished mom’s house in Lonavala and showed it to her after 8 months of keeping her awayyyyy!"

Fans poured in congratulatory messages for the family in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “May this abode continue to bring amazing memories and lots and lots of good fortune." Another person said, “Aww, how beautiful. A great time for your mom in her house and a lot of lovely moments."

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan also had a cameo appearance in the film. Kajol will be seen in the upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same title.

