Watch: Kannada Actress Divya Sridhar Gifts Herself a Brand New Car

Divya Shridhar is one of the most popular actresses in the Kannada film and television industries. She is best known for her role as Mahalakshmi in the famous TV show Keladi Kanmani. Divya is all set for a new chapter in her life as she is soon going to become a mother. And, recently, the actress achieved yet another milestone in her personal life.

Divya recently gifted herself a brand-new car. A couple of days ago, the 29-year-old revealed buying an MG Hector CVT by sharing a video of herself visiting the showroom to collect the car. In the clip, she is seen celebrating the special moment with her family by cutting a cake and performing a customary pooja before driving the car home.

Along with sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram, she wrote, “The start of something new brings hope of something great, ANYTHING is POSSIBLE. MG HECTOR CVT."

Advertisement

Check out Divya Shridhar’s Instagram post below:

Soon after the clip surfaced on Instagram, Divya’s friends and fans flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya Shridhar is currently a part of the Tamil family drama Sevvanthi. The television show features Divya, Raaghav, and Nithin Iyer in the lead roles. The show premiered on July 11, and it airs from Monday to Saturday at 12:30 on Sun TV.

Before Sevvanthi, Divya appeared in several other popular shows like Magarasi, Kanmani, and Huch Hudugi, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here