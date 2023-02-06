Rapper Alok R Babu, known popularly by his stage name All Ok, is one of the pioneers of Kannada rap in the Indian music industry. Along with Chandan Shetty, All Ok is credited to have brought in the rap genre in music originating from the state of Karnataka. All Ok is known to be performing in many events and concerts and a recent one, an untoward incident occurred while he was performing on stage. It resulted in the rapper falling on stage. A video of the incident is now making the rounds on social media.

The incident took place at the Karunadu Coastal Festival at the Mayuravarma stage in Karwar city. Thousands of fans gathered to listen to All Ok who was the main attraction of the festival. However, while he was performing and shaking a leg with the audience cheering him, a fan ran up the dais all of a sudden and attempted to hug All OK.

However, as soon as he got near the rapper, a cop tried to chase the fan away with a stick, which resulted in the fan pushing away the rapper savagely in a bid to escape. This led to All Ok losing balance and falling on the stage. Multiple people are seen moving forward to help him get up. The artist gets up and continues with the performance undeterred. It is unknown whether the unruly fan was apprehended or managed to escape.

The entire incident was captured on camera by fans who were recording the performance and is now going viral. Take a look at the incident.

All OK began his career as the lead vocalist for Kannada’s first hip-hop group and record, Urban Guys and he also played a lead role in the popular Kannada film Josh. Since then, he has appeared in more than 25 films in five different languages and produced, directed, and scored several successful independent music videos.

