After Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron' Bikini, Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda's 'Saffron Saree' Is Breaking Internet

Sapthami Gowda is a well-known face of the Kannada entertainment industry. The actress has been receiving immense love and appreciation after the massive success of her film Kantara. The action-thriller, directed by Rishab Shetty, was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. Apart from impressing fans with her acting prowess, Sapthami is also known for her fashion choices. The 26-year-old has recently gone on a vacation in the Maldives and has shared a few glimpses from her trip, which is going viral.

Sapthami Gowda shared a beautiful video, where she is seen walking on a wooden platform, in the middle of a serene breathtaking seaside. Sapthami is slaying in a saffron colour chiffon saree, which she paired with a black and white checked v-neck blouse. She opted for a nude makeup look and kept her hair open as she posed for the video. The actress looks stunning and seems to be enjoying her vacation to the fullest. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone also made the headlines for her “saffron" colour outfit in Pathaan song Besharam Rang. The actress’ saffron bikini had sparked a major controversy.

One of her fans commented, “This is called holiday goals, slaying it", and another one wrote, “So so beautiful grace at peak". “You must be the first to wear a saree in the Maldives. Let this trend start with you."

A few hours back, she dropped another string of pictures from her vacation. Sapthami Gowda is seen in a sky-blue backless satin dress in her first photo. She opted for minimal makeup and rounded off her look with a pair of matching shades. In the next snap, the actress is seen in a sleeveless bodycon dress and is posing near the sea. In the other picture, she is seen riding a bicycle. In another one, she is seen posing in the sunlight.

She wrote, “Paradise fosho" in her caption.

Her fans complimented their favourite actress and showered her red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sapthami Gowda has been receiving numerous film offers since Kantara’s success. According to sources, she has started working on two projects. She is going to be seen alongside Kannada entertainer Abishek Ambareesh in an untitled film. She is also said to have collaborated with director Rohit Padaki on a highly-anticipated action drama, titled Uttarakaanda.

Sapthami is also going to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie, The Vaccine War. On January 13, Sapthami shared this good news with her fans through her Instagram story.

