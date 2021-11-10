Watch: Kapil Sharma Stood up Amitabh Bachchan by Coming Late for Shoot?

Actor and film producer Sonu Sood along with comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.

They will be on the hotseat and answer the questions of host Amitabh Bachchan. Both of them will be seen sharing some intriguing stories from their professional and personal lives. The recent promo also shows Kapil Sharma as he presents few of his comic acts. Like he says even if somebody visits Big B’s house as a guest he gives four options to choose from tea, coffee, buttermilk or lemonade. Furthermore he imitated Amitabh Bachchan and repeated his lines from the show. So, Kapil sets the mood and makes everyone laugh out loud with his funny acts. Moreover, Big B was also seen questioning Kapil about how he turned up late for four hours. They are seen having a laugh over it. “Aaj aap bikul time par aaye hain, Humein 12 baje milna tha, app theek 4.30 baje aa gaye," Big B is heard saying as he pulls Kapil’s leg.

Sonu Sood will also be seen opening up about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will also be seen throwing light about his ongoing venture of giving counselling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to plan their careers.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS inputs)

