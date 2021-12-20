Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Video of Taimur's First Walk on His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur has turned five years old on Monday. On the occasion, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to social media to share a loving wish for her firstborn.

Kareena also posted a video of Taimur’s first attempt at walking, as the little one is seen stumbling, falling and crying. Kareena captioned the video, “Our first steps your first fall. I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… cause you are my tiger. Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta (sic)."

Kareena has been in self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. The development comes a week after Bollywood director Karan Johar threw a private bash for around a dozen people at his home. The actress has been shunted to home quarantine and treatment in their sealed flats while the BMC H-West Ward has taken up sanitisation of the four buildings.

Among others who were present at the party was Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan. On the work front Kareena ‘s next Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14.

