Watch: Kartik Aaryan Shares His Get-up as a Cricketer, Leaves Fans Impressed

Kartik Aaryan has returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of his upcoming film, Shehzada in Delhi. The actor has now shared a teaser of what looks like a preview of his next film. The 23-second video shows Kartik dressed as a cricketer playing the game in a huge ground along with fellow players.

Kartik as a batsman hits multiple shots down the crease amid commentary in the backdrop. On Instagram, he posted the clip and wrote, “Coming soon." Fans, who are beyond excited with their favourite actor’s new look, gave a huge shoutout in the comments. Many expressed their eagerness saying, “You as a cricketer? Can’t wait." “Best surprise," cheered another.

The year has been a busy one for Kartik who is shooting for his upcoming films back-to-back. Speaking of Shehzada, he will reunite with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for the Rohit Dhawan directorial. Kartik posted a selfie with Rohit on Instagram. The picture overlooked a busy area in the capital city. “Lovely working with The Ro One," read the caption. The film is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu. On Kartik’s post, Tabu commented, “Theek se karna mera remake (Do well on my remake)."

Later, Kartik posted a picture with Kriti seated at a restaurant. Both the stars were seen wearing sunglasses and striking the same pose for the camera. “Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai (I posted my and Rohit’s photo so Kriti forced me to do this.)" In reply, Kriti disagreed with Kartik and called him the biggest FOMO (fear of missing out) among the two of them.

Shehzada will be backed by Radha Krishna, the co-producer of the original film. Kartik was last seen in the thriller film, Dhamaka, released on Netflix. The film directed by Ram Madhvani also starred Mrunal Thakur.

The actor next has Freddy, co-starring Alaya F, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani.

