Watch: KBC Contestant Wants Amitabh Bachchan to Hand Her Tissue Paper; Know Why

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been in the headlines for several reasons since it first aired on television. This show is frequently in the news for its promos. Sony TV just posted a preview of an upcoming episode of this show. This promotion is quickly gaining traction on social media. You’re probably wondering what’s so special about it. This commercial is so amusing that you will giggle after watching it.

Amitabh Bachchan respects every candidate on the show, but he respects women a little more. When a woman sits on the hot seat, Big B holds the chair for her. Big B has also been spotted giving tissue paper to all of the contestants who get emotional on the show.

Advertisement

In this Sony TV promo, a contestant named Ritu Nischal will be seen on the hot seat. In this video, she is seen asking Big B for a tissue while also saying that she will not cry. Surprised, Amitabh Bachchan says, “What is the use of tissue then?" Ritu responds, “Because you give tissue to all the contestants, so I want it too."

Not only that, Ritu claims in the trailer that everyone’s story is 22 years old, but she will tell the story of 32 years. Amitabh Bachchan quickly hands her a tissue.

Top showsha video

The video also features Ritu and her husband’s adorable exchanges. Ritu’s husband is seen jokingly complaining to Amitabh Bachchan. “Sir, if someone’s spouse is upset, what will his wife do?" Ritu asks Big B.

Advertisement

But it was Ritu’s answer that had everyone, including Amitabh Bachchan, laughing. “The wife will feed her husband the food items that he doesn’t like," she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here