Watch: Kirron Kher is Back in Her Element as India's Got Talent Judge After Cancer Diagnosis

Actress and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is back on the stage of reality show India’s Got Talent as judge after cancer battle. Co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on social media in which Kirron seems back in her element and talks about her jewelry. She wears a face shield before shoot commences. Rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir are the other judges on the show.

Anupam Kher, husband of Kirron, in April, revealed in an Instagram post that Kirron Kher has been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.

Speaking about India’s Got Talent, Kirron had earlier stated, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

Kirron had been working from home while undergoing treatment for cancer. Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment." Kirron has also shared that she has to visit the hospital every month for maintenance therapy.

