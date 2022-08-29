Watch: Kisa Thunniya Song From Suresh Gopi-Starrer Mei Hoom Moosa’s out

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi, who has earned critical acclaim for starring in films like Kaaval, Varane Avashyamundu, I, and Christian Brothers, has etched a place in the hearts of his fans. The actor who is currently enjoying the success of his latest crime thriller Paappan has another interesting news for his fans. He will soon be featured in the film Mei Hoom Moosa, which is slated to release on September 30 this year.

Recently, Suresh announced the release of the second song titled, Kisa Thunniya. “Second single from Mei Hoom Moosa, Kisa Thunniya lyrical video out now!" read his tweet.

The Kisa Thunniya song opens with a picturesque view of lush green landscapes, rivers, and quaint village huts with soulful music playing in the background. The scene soon shifts to a group of boys playing football in the fields alongside striking visuals of a particular town where the people can be seen engaged in their daily activities.

From a farmer, coursing his way in a kayak through a moss-laded waterbody to fishermen handing over baskets filled with fish for sale, the soothing track takes us on a tour of the village. There are also short glimpses of lead actor Suresh, the female lead Poonam Bajwa and other supporting actors in the Kisa Thunniya song as well.

The feel-good song is sung collaboratively by Malyalam singer Bijibal and Jinsha k nanu. While the music is directed by Sreenath Sivasankaran, the lyrics are penned by B K Harinarayanan.

Helmed by Jibu Jacob, the film Mei Hoom Moosa was shot extensively in several locations including Delhi, Jaipur, Wagah Border, Malappuram, and Ponnani. Suresh Gopi plays the character of Musa, belonging to the city of Malappuram in the film.

The film is touted to be a family entertainer and will have a pan-Indian release. Apart from Suresh Gopi and Poonam Bajwa, the film also stars Major Ravi, Hareesh Kanaran, Saiju Kurup, and Srinda in titular roles.

