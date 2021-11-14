Watch: Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Beams with Joy During Pre-wedding Ceremony

Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya, most famously known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, jetted off to New Delhi from Mumbai a couple of days ago for her wedding. As per reports, she is tying the knot on November 16. A video has surfaced on social media, where Shraddha is seen in one of the pre-wedding rituals.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started at Shraddha’s home from November 13. Saas Bahu Aur Saazish shared a glimpse from the function. The actress can be seen beaming with joy in the video, which is going viral on social media.

Shraddha is dressed in a peach coloured traditional outfit as rituals are carried out. She seems excited and looks beautiful during the ceremony.

Shraddha will be getting married to an Indian Navy officer, named Rahul on November 16.

A source from Kundali Bhagya set told ETimes earlier, “Shraddha has kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. She has applied for around a two-week leave and shot with us her last episode yesterday before she becomes a Mrs. Her wedding will be a close-knit affair and only her close friends in the industry have been invited."

Shraddha plays the lead role in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She was earlier engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015. The duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. The actress also dated Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, a few months after the dance reality show concluded, the two ended their relationship.

