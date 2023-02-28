Vijay Deverakonda may be reeling from the unexpected failure of his last film Liger but that has not dampened his Devera Santa spirit. Devera Santa is a concept the actor started 5 years ago where he played Santa for a bunch of commoners and sponsored trips for them as a show of gratitude for their love and adulation towards him.

Every Christmas, Vijay delights his followers with his unique DeveraSanta gesture, and last year was no different. Vijay polled his followers on Twitter to assist him to decide which travel destination to provide to his followers. He enquired as to whether his followers would prefer a journey to India’s mountains, beaches, or deserts. The majority preferred a hill station, and keeping his promise, Vijay sponsored a trip for 100 people to the beautiful hills of Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

A hundred commoners were chosen randomly for the Manali trip, and Vijay has now offered a taste of the experience by sharing a video from the trip. Vijay personally connected digitally with them before the trip’s departure, and these 100 individuals created experiences that will last a lifetime. They then put together a film of the fun trip that everyone had. To spend time with these 100 people, Vijay ultimately took a flight to Manali with his mother. They all become very emotional and express their gratitude to Vijay for organising this trip, which had a profound impact on many of them. The emotional section near the end is not to be missed since it shows how emotionally connected these 100 people are to one another.

On the work front, after the failure of his last film Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh, their next collaboration together titled Jana Gana Mana was reportedly shelved. Vijay is now looking forward to his next film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The filming for the film had stopped temporarily after Samantha was diagnosed with dermatomyositis but shooting has since resumed.

