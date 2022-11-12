Watch: Lisa's Epic Response to Fan's 'Marry Me' Comment on Blackpink's Live Session

BLACKPINK members often interact personally with their fans via live sessions on social media. Recently, it was Lisa and Jisoo who addressed their fan community together through Weverse. The highlight of the live session came when one of the BLINKS asked Lisa to marry her. And what it more interesting was member Lisa’s witty response. During the Live, it was Jisoo who first noticed the comment and couldn’t control herself from bringing it up. The BLACKPINK member, who also acted in the K-drama Snowdrop, read the comment out loud for Lisa.

“Lisa, marry me," said Jisoo while bursting out into laughter. She also rested her head on Lisa’s shoulder as she continued to giggle. While it isn’t the first time when fans put forth marriage proposals for their favourite idol, some laugh it off and many also tend to ignore such comments. But Lisa, who is known for her witty responses and comeback, instantly addressed the fan, and her reply stunned most of the online community. Upon hearing her bandmate highlight the comment, she quickly raised her hand to the screen asking, “Where’s the ring?" Watch the video here:

Her sassy response went viral on social media in no time leaving fans in splits. Many responded during the live session with hilarious comments. While one said they are already on their knees, another claimed that the entire stadium will bring a ring instead of a light stick to their next concert.

In August, the group created a massive buzz on social media with their latest track Pink Venom. The music video of the song was backed by eccentric dance moves with a catchy setting and Pink Venom wasn’t any casual love number. Instead, the K-pop group channelled the feelings of heartbreak and revenge in the peppiest manner which left fans going gaga over it.

BLACKPINK’s first album included many chartbusters numbers namely How You Like That, Lovesick Girls, Ice Cream, and more. Notably, it became the best-selling album by a girl group, surpassing one million sales within a month of its release. Now, the all-girl K-pop group has kicked off their second album Born Pink’s tour since October.

