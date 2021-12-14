Watch: Lovebirds Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Hold Hands During Outing

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and Indian Tennis player Leander Paes were recently spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The celebrity couple who made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year were photographed by the paparazzi on Monday. A reel shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shows Paes and Kim holding hands and interacting as they took leave from an event in the city. The reel also showed Paes posing for pictures with a group of kids as they spotted the athlete.

Kim, who has worked in notable Bollywood movies like Mohabbatein, and Telugu movies like SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, often shares pictures with her beau on Instagram. Most recently, the 41-year-old actress shared pictures from her trip to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Kim and Paes visited the Sikh spiritual site last week. Kim was dressed in a white suit, which she paired with a brown shawl, while Paes was seen sporting a mustard kurta, a brown jacket and white salwar.

Sharing the photos, Kim wrote, "I haven't felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple.” The actress concluded the caption on a pious note as she wrote, “Wahe guru.”

Kim made her relationship with Paes Instagram official earlier in September. The actress shared an adorable picture with Paes on September 5 where the couple was all smiles. Kim was seen dressed in white dress which she accessorised with a brown waist belt, while Paes was dressed in navy blue t-shirt and denim pants.

The couple also shared Diwali wishes with their Instagram followers with a festive portrait. Kim and Paes were dressed in festive outfits and posed for the camera along with their pet dog. The actress was dressed in a vibrant orange and yellow lehenga while the 48-year-old athlete wore a classic white kurta and pajama for the festival of lights.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kim wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy and healthy always. Love and light.”

