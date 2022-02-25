Watch: Madhurani Prabhulkar Recites Poem For Her Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Character Arundhati

Actor Madhurani Prabhulkar, who is playing the role of Arundhati on the hit Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is immensely popular among the viewers. Recently, Madhurani recited a poem on Instagram and connected it with the life of Arundhati, the character she plays on the show. The poem is by renowned poet Sanjeevani Bokil.

Madhurani routinely uploads photos and videos on her social media accounts. She frequently speaks about the show and the roller-coaster journey of Arundhati’s life.

Madhurani Prabhulkar has narrated this Bokil poem since its lines are reminiscent of Arundhati’s track in the show. Through this poem, Madhurani has sent a signal that things will be better in Arundhati’s life very soon.

Madhurani seems to be telling the lead character to stay strong and brave the storms in her path. She is also advising Arundhati to have power over her laughter and tears, saying that there is a long journey ahead of her. The poem presented by Madhurani Prabhulkar is being appreciated by the fans. The poem, though inspiring, is somewhat emotional.

Arundhati, who used to be a dependent housewife until now, is now independent and learning to stand on her own feet. She has set up her enterprise and is travelling alone without the help of any of the male members of the family. She has also moved out of the Deshmukh house. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness Arundhati’s life taking a turn for the better in the coming days.

