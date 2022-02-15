Watch: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Shake a Leg to Their Hit Number Ankhiyan Milaoon

Actor Sanjay Kapoor recently posted something on Instagram which is taking the audience back to the ’90s. In this video, he is seen grooving to the hit song, Ankhiyon Milaoon Kabhi Ankhiyon Churaoon, from the movie Raja, which also starred Madhuri Dixit.

This video is from a party, where Genelia D’Souza, her husband Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan were also present. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor start shaking a leg as soon as their song hit the first beat.

As the song played on, others also joined in. The video has been captioned, “Back to the 90s. What a night". The video has more than 1 lakh likes, and people are raining praises on them.

Advertisement

Actor Neelam Kothari was extremely impressed by Madhuri and Sanjay’s dance. “Fabb," read her comment on the video, accompanied by fire emojis. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has shared a heart emoji, expressing her love and appreciation for the duo.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Dhund hi Liya tune" (So, you finally found it). Actor Sonal Chauhan said, “Oh my God. that is excellent." The video was shot only with disco lights spinning around the area and the star duo setting the dance floor on fire.

Sanjay was seen wearing a shirt with a denim jacket, while Madhuri opted for a black top paired with a black jacket. The two were seen having a gala time.

Advertisement

Raja, directed by Indra Kumar, was released in 1995. The movie revolved around the lead characters Madhu and Raja.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.