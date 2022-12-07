Watch: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Wishes Newlyweds Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar

Marathi actors Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar, who rose to fame with the popular serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala have been making headlines since their wedding. From being a reel to a real-life couple is currently basking in newfound happiness. The couple tied the knot on December 2. As fans are still gushing over the dreamy wedding and pre-wedding ritual pictures, another video has been making rounds on the internet. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave his blessing to the newlywed couple.

CM Shinde couldn’t attend their reception party physically but didn’t forget to bless the newlyweds on their special day. A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram showed Hardik holding a tab while CM Shinde video called him. CM can be seen travelling in his car and giving his best wishes. The couple can be heard saying thank you to him.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The love-struck pair met on the Marathi soap opera Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, Akshaya played the role of Anjali while Hardeek essayed the character of Ranvijay. The couple fell in love on the sets of the show. Akshaya and Hardeek’s on-screen chemistry was widely loved by audiences. Hardeek and Akshaya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 3. Back the videos and photos had taken the internet by storm.

On the show Bus Bai Bus, Hadeek opened up about how he proposed to Akshaya. He shared that they both have known each other for five years. When they met on the set of Tujyat Jeev Rangala and bonded well.

Advertisement

“It was my mother who asked me to propose the idea of marriage to Akshaya. She told me, `Now you are at home for some time to think about your marriage.’ She even said, ‘This is the right time to get married, otherwise you will get busy with your other projects,’" he added.

On the work front, Hardeek and Akshaya are going to feature in the upcoming Marathi film Chatur Chor. The film will be helmed by Amol Gole. The movie is said to be a horror comedy and has reportedly completed its shooting in London.

Read all the Latest Movies News here