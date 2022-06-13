Watch: Malayalam Movie Prakashan Parakkatte Trailer Out

The trailer of the Malayalam movie Prakashan Parakkatte was rolled out on June 11. Directed by Shahad Nilambur, the film features Mathew Thomas, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles. Other actors who were roped in for Prakashan Parakkatte include Nisha Sarangh and Sreejith Ravi. At a time when regional cinema is opting for mass action pan-India films like RRR and KGF, Malayalam film industry is leaning towards comedy entertainers.

Shahad’s directorial film Prakashan Parakkatte seems to be an appealing project for the majority of Malayali audiences. The two minutes trailer promises a rib-tickling comedy entertainer. It is packed with all emotions, from comedy to romance. The trailer introduces a couple of characters of the film, one being a very tense family man played by Dileesh who finds it hard to meet his ends. The other character unveiled in the trailer is played by Thomas, who is seen as a hopeless romantic. Characters played by Aju Varghese, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Saiju Kurup were also introduced in the film.

Sreenivasan is also the writer of the film. The actor-writer shared the link to the trailer with his fans, through a Facebook post. Watch here:

Prakashan Parakkatte seems to be following the format of Thomas’ previous superhit movie Jo and Jo. Though Prakashan Parakkatte has a bit more on the emotional side to the story is what we can guess from the trailer. For all the right reasons, the expectation of the audience from the Shahad directorial is quite high.

While Shaan Rahman will compose the music, the lyrics of the songs in Prakashan Parakkatte have been penned down by Manu Manjith and BK Harinarayan. The editing was handled by Rathin Radhakrishnan. Fans have to control their excitement for only a few days as the film will hit the theaters on June 17.

