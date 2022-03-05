Watch: Manoj Muntashir's Funny Rhyming On The Sets Of India's Got Talent 9

The upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent 9 will feature lyricist Manoj Muntashir talking to actor and co-judge Kirron Kher in a poetic style. Ahead of Saturday’s episode, the Sony Entertainment Television channel has shared a promo on Instagram in which Manoj and Kirron are asking the next contestant to come on to the stage while rhyming with each other. The promo suggests that the audiences present on the sets of the show were impressed with Manoj’s style of saying everything while rhyming.

Sharing the promo video from its official Instagram account, Sony TV wrote in the caption, ‘How can there not be a period of poetry when Manoj Muntashir is on the stage of India’s Got Talent!

Advertisement

In the video, Manoj Muntashir calls the next contestant on stage while singing the song Sawan ka Mahina from the film Milan. The video has garnered over 4,800 likes on Instagram and the users are praising the judges for their quirky style and wit that makes the show awesome. In the comment section, many said they are looking forward to the upcoming episode.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be a special guest on the upcoming episode of the reality show. In a promo shared by Sony TV, the filmmaker is seen appreciating the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. Impressed by their performance Rohit offered them a chance to make music for his upcoming film Cirkus.

Advertisement

India’s Got Talent 9 is airing on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Apart from Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir, the other judges on the show are Shilpa Shetty and Badshah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.