Watch: Marathi Actor Ashwini Kesar’s Kamli Dance Video Takes Instagram by Storm

Jaideep and Gauri, the duo from the Marathi series Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta that airs on Star Pravah, has become popular among the TV audience. Based loosely on the Bengali series, Ke Apon Ke Por, any news related to the actors of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta instantly goes viral.

Recently, Ashwini Kesar, who plays the character of Mansi, the childhood friend of Jaideep, created ripples on social media. It’s her dance that’s taken social media by storm. Her fans have flooded the comment section with their love. Not just her fans but some celebs have also commented and encouraged the actor.

Advertisement

In the video, Ashwini is seen shaking a leg to Katrina Kaif’s famous Kamli song from Dhoom 3. In the caption, she mentioned that the dance was part of a photoshoot, adding that she enjoyed the impromptu dancing. She made this reel with Aishwarya Narkar whom she credited for filming the video. Many artists, including Madhavi Nimkar, Aishwarya Narkar, and Mayuri Wagh have commented on her dance. Ashwini is quite active on social media and often shares her dance videos on her social media handle.

Ashwini Kasar has acted in the series Hinam Kamala and Molkarin Bai. Her performance in the series was appreciated by the audience. She started her journey on the small screen with the Marathi show Kamala where she played the eponymous character.

Ashwini holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economic Statistics from Ruia College Mumbai and has also completed her LLB Degree from GLC College. In college, Ashwini was very active in cultural festivals. Apart from acting, she also works as a lawyer and writer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.