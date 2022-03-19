Watch: Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike Celebrates Holi With Family and Friends

Marathi actor Kushal Badrike has shared a video of celebrating Holi with his family and friends on Instagram. Kushal wished all on the occasion of Holi with an adorable note. Sharing the video, Kushal wrote, “I was never able to draw pictures, but I was able to add colours to the relationship, so the picture of life came out nicely. Life is beautiful because of these colours. Happy Rangpanchami."

The Holi celebration video starts with Kushal picking colours from a plate. The video then proceeds with the actor and his family splashing colours on each other. Film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s hit number Dholida plays in the background while Kushal and others are playing Holi. Kushal is seen having a gala time with his family and friends as all of them grooved to the hit number.

The video ends with a photo from Holika Dahan ritual in which the actor and his family members are seen standing with folded hands in front of fire.

Advertisement

Kushal tagged his wife Sunayana Badrike and other friends in the video as well. Kushal’s fans wished him on the occasion.

The actor and his family were also seen mimicking Allu Arjun’s signature step from the Srivalli song in the film Pushpa: The Rise. His fans applauded the family’s performance in the comment section and wrote that spending time together with family is the real reason festivals are celebrated.

Advertisement

Zee Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has managed to bring a smile on the faces of Marathi audience. The quirky style of promoting upcoming Marathi films with a blend of humour has extremely impressed the audience. Kushal Badrike rose to fame with this show. He has carved a niche with his brilliant comic timing. Bhau Kadam, Shreya Bugde Sheth and others are also a part of this serial. Kushal was last seen in the film Pandu in which he played the lead role of Constable Mhadu Mahadge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.