Watch: Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni's Special Ghagra Choli Look For Navratri

Marathi actor and Apsara fame Sonalee Kulkarni wore a special ghagra choli on the occasion of Navratri. Sonalee shared some photos and videos of her special look on her Instagram account. The actor was seen in a Garba special look, and the fans flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for her,

Recently, the actor embarked on a new journey. Sonalee had tied the wedding knot with Kunal Benodekar in May 2021. The couple had a simple ceremony in a temple in Dubai before they left for the Maldives. While they were on their honeymoon, the actor had shared some romantic pictures. A picture where she was seen in a pink bikini and mangalsutra was the centre of all discussions.

Sonalee has also shared a reel video on the song Paramsundari. The reel is getting a great response from the fans. The video of the actor, in a traditional look, is going viral on social media. A similar reel on Instagram brought her into the limelight a few days ago. Sonalee was seen giving different emoji expressions. Her facial expressions changed every moment — from sad to happy. People on social media are also comparing her with Rashmika Mandana.

According to media reports, several Marathi actors are posting their pictures on the auspicious occasion of the Navratri festival. Recently, Visakha Subhedar performed Jogwa and shared a video of the same on Instagram. While actor Amrita Khanwilkar performed Garba, Shevanta fame Apoorva Nemalekar has been sharing pictures of Goddesses for the last few days.

