Watch: Marathi Actress Apurva Nemlekar Shares Video From Her Vacation In Dubai

Marathi actress Apurva Nemlekar is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai with her mother. The actress has recently shared a few pictures giving a glimpse into her enjoyable moments in Dubai.

Apurva posted a video on her Instagram grooving in front of the famous Burj Khalifa building. She can be seen running and dancing in excitement. She seems to be enjoying herself to the fullest in front of one of the architectural marvels of the world. The actress chose to use the song Dila Du Tenu Burj Khalifa from Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb in her video.

Not just this, the Ratris Khel Chale 2 actress has also shared a series of photos posing in front of Burj Khalifa. Apurva is not alone on the trip, but she is spending quality time with her mother.

In another photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen outside the tall building in a happy mood. While the actress chose a white floral dress for the day, her mother kept it simple with Salwar-Kameez. Captioning the photo, Apurva wrote, “For some moments in life there are no words." followed by a red heart emoticon.

In another video, they can be seen walking on the scary Dubai frame which is quite an adventure. Walking on the glass frame on a height can surely give you an adrenaline rush just like Apurva and her mother. They even tripped for a second as they looked below but managed to continue the walk. Fans love the fun times Apurva is spending with her mom and are all hearts for the actress.

However, a few reports also claim that the actress could be in Dubai for an upcoming project.

On the work front, Apurva rose to fame with the Marathi television show Ratris Khel Chale. However, due to payment issues, the actress left the Zee Marathi show midway.

